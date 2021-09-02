The United States Supreme Court has refused to overturn a Texas law prohibiting most abortions.

The Supreme Court of the United States formally refused to overturn a Texas law prohibiting practically all abortions on Wednesday, less than a day after the country’s most stringent reproductive rights legislation went into force in the southern state.

The “Texas Heartbeat Act” prohibits abortion after a fetal heartbeat is found, which normally occurs at six weeks — before many women are even aware they are pregnant.

It draws no distinctions between rape and incest. The only exception is if the woman’s health is in jeopardy.

Similar legislation has passed in a dozen Republican-led conservative states, but it has all been thwarted in the courts.

The ACLU, Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and other organizations filed an emergency plea with the Supreme Court on Monday, requesting that the Texas law be blocked from taking effect.

However, the court formally refused to halt the act late Wednesday.

The court did not pronounce on the law’s constitutionality, citing “complex and innovative procedural issues,” despite the fact that four of the court’s nine members opposed it.

Sonia Sotomayor, a liberal justice, termed the court’s decision “shocking,” saying her colleagues “decided to bury their head in the sand” over a “flagrantly unlawful rule meant to prevent women from enjoying their constitutional rights.”

After the bill went into force, President Joe Biden promised to preserve abortion rights.

“This draconian Texas law brazenly breaches the constitutional right to an abortion established by Roe v. Wade and affirmed as precedent for almost half a century,” Biden said, referring to the historic 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized a woman’s right to an abortion.

Patients were “scared, bewildered, and outraged,” according to Vanessa Rodriguez, senior manager of Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas’ contact center.

Rodriguez claims that “Texas lawmakers are taking away their right to choose” whether or not to terminate a pregnancy.

Whole Woman’s Health CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller said a facility in Fort Worth, Texas, had performed abortions until 11:56 p.m. (0456 GMT) on Tuesday.

She stated, “Our waiting room was packed with patients.”

The bill’s impact, according to the ACLU, will be “immediate and severe.”

The influential civil rights organization stated, “Access to practically all abortion has now been blocked off for millions of individuals.”

According to the ACLU, “approximately 85 to 90 percent” of women in Texas who seek an abortion are at least 18 years old. Brief News from Washington Newsday.