The United States of America is increasing its efforts to win Olympic medals.

The US is aiming for a quadruple gold medal haul in Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Thursday, led by hurdler Grant Holloway, while the men’s basketball event has reached the semi-final stage.

When the United States takes on Australia in the gold medal game, Kevin Durant and his teammates are hoping for a repeat performance.

With four days left in the Games, China leads the medals table with 32 golds to the United States’ 25.

Japan is leading the medal count with 21 golds, six more than fourth-placed Britain.

There are ten flights of hurdles between Holloway and his first Olympic gold medal. The Floridian is the world’s best sprint hurdler this year, and he’s hoping to recapture the title for the United States after Omar McLeod took it to Jamaica in Rio five years ago.

Will Claye, a triple jumper, might win the Americans’ second track and field title of the day.

In the men’s shot put final, world record holder Ryan Crouser is expected to win a third gold.

The Americans will be hoping for a fourth place finish in the men’s 400m, with Michael Norman under pressure to redeem himself after the United States’ 100m and 200m runners failed to qualify.

Norman will be up against the resurgent Kirani James of Grenada, the 2012 gold medalist and still just 28 years old, who qualified for the final in 43.88 seconds.

Durant and his colleagues can’t afford to let their guard down in Saitama against an Australian squad led by Patty Mills and Joe Ingles, both of whom have NBA experience.

The Australians have been attempting to reach the Olympic podium since the Melbourne Games in 1956, but have yet to do so despite competing four times in the bronze medal match.

“We’ve gotten to this point before and haven’t gone over the edge. But we’ve bottled up those experiences, and I believe we’re well equipped for this moment and stage to take the next step,” Mills of the San Antonio Spurs said.

If France is to advance to the final, they must neutralize the scoring threat posed by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Slovenia.

By retaining the women’s 10m platform championship, China will be looking to add to their gold medal haul and strengthen their hold on the diving competition.

In other notable action, China and Japan will compete for the women’s team gold in table tennis.

In the world records of the Izu Velodrome. Brief News from Washington Newsday.