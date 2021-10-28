The United States issues the first passport with the gender ‘X’.

The United States announced its first passport with the letter “X” for gender on Wednesday, a significant move for persons who do not fit into the binary male/female classifications.

The State Department announced that the first passport bearing “X” for gender had been issued, adding that the option would be routinely accessible for passports and birth certificates of Americans overseas by early 2022.

In a statement, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “On the occasion of this passport issuance, I want to underscore the Department of State’s commitment to promote the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people — including LGBTQI+ persons.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken committed to handle the issue in June, but noted that technological challenges needed to be overcome first.

The State Department has also permitted US passport holders to choose their gender on their passports under Blinken.

Previously, if Americans wanted to mark a gender on their passports that differed from their birth certificates or other documents, they needed medical verification.

According to the Employers Network for Equality and Inclusion, a London-based advocacy group, at least 11 other countries already offer a “X” or “other” option for passports.

A remnant of South Asia’s historic concept of “hijra” intersex or transgender persons, the countries include Canada, Germany, and Argentina, as well as India, Nepal, and Pakistan.

The declaration came during Intersex Awareness Week, and the State Department pledged to support those who are discriminated against because of their gender identification.

President Joe Biden has stated that LGBTQ rights will be a high focus for his administration.

It’s a significant change from Donald Trump’s previous government, when Blinken’s predecessor, Mike Pompeo, prohibited US embassies from displaying rainbow Pride flags.

sct/md