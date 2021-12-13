The United States Gymnastics Association has reached a $380 million settlement with sex abuse victims, with 90% of athletes agreeing to the terms.

A historic settlement has been agreed between USA Gymnastics and the victims of former team doctor Larry Nassar.

A $380 million settlement has been filed between USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and hundreds of Nassar’s victims, according to a federal bankruptcy court. In September, over 90% of the victims voted in favor of the compensation. During Nassar’s time at USA Gymnastics, Michigan State University, and a popular Michigan training center linked with USA Gymnastics, he harmed over 300 victims.

“Survivors have bravely stepped up individually and collectively to fight for long-term reform in this sport,” said USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung in a statement following the settlement’s acceptance. “We are dedicated to working with them, as well as the broader gymnastics community, to ensure that we continue to put our athletes’ and community’s safety, health, and welfare first.” Nassar has since pled guilty to child pornography and sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in jail in 2018.

Olympians Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, and Aly Raisman are among Nassar’s accusations. Rachael Denhollander, a lawyer and former gymnast, was the first victim to go public with her story, accusing Nassar of assault in 2016. In an interview with The Associated Press, she said the settlement was crucial because it will allow survivors of the former doctor’s crimes to get the help they need.

“The truth is that the longer this goes on, the more difficult it becomes for survivors,” she said. “Without a settlement, many of these ladies would be unable to receive medical care.” We had to strike a balance between that reality and the length of time it took. We believed that accepting this deal was in everyone’s best interests…so that survivors may receive some form of justice.” Denhollander expressed her hope that the payment will lead to a shift in the way the business handles sexual abuse. Most importantly, she hopes that others will not have to wait as long to get justice.

“For all of us, it’s been hell,” she said. “To have to push for so long for the right things to happen, to have to push for so long for the right things to happen.” This is a condensed version of the information.