The United States flies to the aid of Americans attempting to flee Kabul.

An officer with the US military in Afghanistan claimed Friday that helicopters were used to rescue around 150 Americans who were unable to reach the Kabul airport gates, the first indication that US forces were willing and able to travel beyond the US-secured area to assist individuals seeking evacuation.

The announcement came as American authorities revealed that evacuation operations from Afghanistan were halted for almost seven hours on Friday due to an overloaded receiving base in Qatar that was unable to accept evacuees.

Thousands more Afghans were already cleared to travel to the United States and were waiting at the Kabul airport.

Major General Hank Taylor told reporters, “It began early this morning, and it lasted approximately six to seven hours,” adding that the backlog was cleared later.

The US State Department has been chastised for being overly bureaucratic and lacking the personnel to process thousands of Afghans seeking to enter the country.

According to evacuee testimonies from Qatar, they slept on the floor in scorching heat for three days or more in a US aircraft hangar with minimal facilities.

According to Taylor, US planes airlifted 6,000 people out of Kabul in the 24 hours leading up to early Friday, including a few hundred US citizens, until flights were halted due to the bottleneck.

After US operations in Qatar arranged for numerous evacuees to be transported to the US military facility in Ramstein, Germany, flights from Kabul began late Friday.

Citizens of the United States and Afghans who served for US forces in Afghanistan continued to try to go to Kabul’s airport to flee the country.

There have been multiple reports of people attempting to get to and through the airport, some of whom have been hampered by Taliban fighters who now govern Kabul.

President Joe Biden warned on Friday that in order to extract 169 Americans, US troops had to venture beyond the airport’s perimeter, potentially risking a fight with the Taliban.

The event was minimized by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

“They were extremely near to the airport’s perimeter. “We were really close,” he added afterwards, adding that three US Chinook helicopters had flown them from the Baron hotel near the airport.

The helicopters were dispatched because to fears regarding the safety of the Americans as they passed through a large crowd gathering outside the airport’s Abbey entry gate.

“A vast crowd had gathered outside the Abbey Gate, a mob that not everyone trusted in terms of their ability to move through it, so local commanders on the spot took the initiative and dispatched these helicopters. Brief News from Washington Newsday.