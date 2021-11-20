The United States and the United Nations have demanded proof of the well-being of a Chinese tennis player.

The United States and the United Nations demanded verification of Peng Shuai’s location on Friday, as anxiety grows over the tennis star’s whereabouts after she said she was sexually exploited by a former Chinese vice-premier.

The legitimacy of images showing a smiling Peng that appeared on a Chinese state media-affiliated social media account late Friday could not be verified, and the user did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

President Joe Biden’s administration asked China to “present independent, verifiable confirmation” of Peng’s location, said to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who voiced “great concern” over the former world number one doubles player.

The United Nations demanded a complete inquiry into Peng’s allegations against Communist Party grandee Zhang Gaoli, marking the first time China’s #MeToo movement has reached the country’s highest levels of government.

Peng, 35, said earlier this month on the Chinese social media site Weibo that Zhang, now in his 70s, had “forced” her into sex during a long-term on-again, off-again romance.

Peng has not been seen publicly since the claims were promptly removed from the Twitter-like platform.

“It would be critical to obtain verification of her whereabouts and well-being,” UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Liz Throssell told reporters in Geneva.

“We want an open and transparent investigation of her sexual assault accusation.”

Other tennis players, sports organizations, governments, and human rights activists have joined the increasing chorus of demand for information.

China has refused to comment on the subject on numerous occasions.

The four undated images were shared late Friday by the Twitter account @shen shiwei, which was labeled by the social network as “Chinese state-affiliated media.”

The photographs were uploaded on Peng’s WeChat Moments, a feature generally reserved for friends, to wish her followers a “nice weekend,” according to the user.

In one photograph, the cheerful athlete is holding a cat while stuffed animals, a trophy, and a Chinese flag can be seen in the background.

Another depicts Peng taking a selfie with a Winnie the Pooh image in the background. Because critics claim Chinese President Xi Jinping resembles the cartoon character, the children’s figure is frequently restricted online in China.

Earlier this week, state-run CGTN posted a screenshot of an email written by Peng to the head and executives of the WTA, the world’s top women’s tennis organization, on Twitter.

Peng alleges in it that her previous accusations were “false” and that she. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.