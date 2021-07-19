The United States and Mexico both won their groups to advance to the Gold Cup knockout round.

On Sunday, the United States and Mexico both won their CONCACAF Gold Cup groups, scoring game-winning goals in the first half to advance to the tournament’s knockout phase.

Shaquell Moore scored one of the fastest goals in national team history to help the United States win Group B by beating Canada 1-0, while Luis Alfonso Rodriquez scored in the 26th minute to help Mexico win Group A by the same score.

Moore scored his first international goal just 20 seconds into the game, and goalkeeper Matt Turner made three second-half stops as the USA finished 3-0 in group play in Kansas City, requiring a win to beat runner-up Canada.

Moore took a feed from Sebastian Lletget and smashed a right-footed drive from close range into the centre of the goal.

Clint Dempsey scored 30 seconds into the 2014 World Cup for the United States against Ghana.

In the quarterfinals, the inexperienced American team will face the Group C runner-up, while Canada, who only needed a tie to win the group, will face the Group C winner.

Coming into Sunday’s match at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, the clubs had split their previous two games.

Moore’s first-minute goal was all the USA needed, but Canada made the Americans work hard for their victory, particularly in the second half when they kept Turner busy.

In the second half, the Americans were unable to get a shot on goal against Canadian goalie Maxime Crepeau. For the first time since 1957, the Canadians, who possessed three corners to one, were attempting to win on American land.

Mexico won the group with seven points from three matches in a back-and-forth and fiercely contested affair in Dallas. El Salvador finished second with two victories and one loss for a total of six points.

Rodriguez scored after rushing down the right side of the field, where he received a feed from teammate Hector Herrera, then made a cut and fired a strong shot that bounced off another player and into the net.