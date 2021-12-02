The United States and Europe have increased sanctions against Belarus for ‘orchestrating’ the migrant crisis.

The US, Canada, and European allies increased pressure on Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s administration on Thursday, imposing new sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly inciting a migrant crisis for political reasons.

Senior security and justice officials, significant media people, one of Lukashenko’s sons, defense-related enterprises, and a major fertilizer exporter were all targeted by the sanctions.

Belavia, the national airline, as well as travel businesses and hotels that aided the government in bringing thousands of Middle Eastern refugees to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, triggering a migration and humanitarian catastrophe, were also targeted.

The penalties were imposed in response to “continued attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, contempt for international norms, and recurrent acts of repression,” according to a joint statement issued by the US, the UK, Canada, and the European Union.

Lukashenko’s dictatorship was ordered to “immediately and fully discontinue its orchestration of irregular migration across its borders with the EU,” according to the statement.

“We demand that the regime release its nearly 900 political prisoners unconditionally and without delay (and) halt its campaign of repression,” it continued.

The EU penalties primarily targeted companies and individuals implicated in the migrant crisis, like as military leaders, as well as judges participating in political repression.

“The European Union will not tolerate the Lukashenko regime’s systematic and politically driven instrumentalization of human beings,” the EU stated.

Separately, Britain blacklisted Belaruskali, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of potash fertilizers and a major source of foreign cash for the country, and designated numerous famous journalists as “propagandists” for the Lukashenko government.

“These sanctions continue to target key financial sources for the Lukashenko regime and impose harsh limits on people involved for some of Belarus’ worst anti-democratic crimes,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

The penalties, according to Washington, are aimed at “migrant smuggling and persecution of migrants.”

It put several defense companies on the blacklist, as well as the Belarusian Potash Company, which handles Belaruskali’s exports, and Dmitry Lukashenko, the second son of President Lukashenko, who runs the Presidential Sports Club, which the US Treasury described as “part of an alleged corruption scheme.”

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “Today’s measures underscore our unshakable willingness to act in the face of a ruthless regime that increasingly represses Belarusians, undermines Europe’s peace and security, and continues to torture individuals wishing merely to live in freedom.”

It was the fifth wave of coordinated Belarus sanctions, which include asset freezes as well as travel and business restrictions.