The United Nations has summoned Ethiopia’s migration chief over comments made during the Tigray War.

The UN’s migration agency has placed Ethiopia’s top official on administrative leave, citing “unauthorised interviews” in which she complained of being ignored by UN higher-ups who she alleged were sympathetic to Tigrayan rebels.

The departure of Maureen Achieng, which was confirmed in a letter obtained by AFP on Monday, risks undercutting an assistance response that has already been rocked by Ethiopia’s decision last month to dismiss seven other senior UN officials for allegedly “interfering” in its affairs.

It comes after more than 11 months of a horrific war in northern Ethiopia that has pushed hundreds of thousands of people into famine-like conditions, according to UN estimates, and has generated growing international concern.

Multiple recordings of Achieng and another top UN official giving a long interview to Jeff Pearce, a journalist who has written multiple pieces praising the government’s conduct of the war against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, appeared online last week (TPLF).

In the tapes, Achieng, the chief of mission for the International Organization for Migration in Ethiopia, rips into colleagues who “descended on” Addis Ababa after the war broke out in November and, according to her, sidelined officials on the ground.

She also called the TPLF “dirty” and “vicious,” promising to leave Tigray forever.

She accused the rebels of conspiring to send to Rwanda Tigrayan migrant workers facing deportation from Saudi Arabia.

“Then you have no idea what guerilla movement started in Rwanda. It’s filthy, after all “she explains.

Achieng claimed she was “very upset and disappointed” by the tape, which she said had been “surreptitiously captured and selectively manipulated” in an internal note to colleagues viewed by AFP last week.

During the conversation, however, the participants openly address the fact that it is being filmed at many times.

IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino wrote a letter on Monday separating the agency from Achieng’s remarks.

“The ideas attributed to the staff member in the audio recordings do not match to IOM’s principles and values and should not be construed as expressing IOM’s positions,” the organization stated.

Achieng was “immediately recalled” and “placed on administrative leave” pending an inquiry, according to the letter, which does not mention her by name.

According to Mohammed Abdiker, the IOM’s regional director for the East and Horn of Africa, her interview breached the organization’s ideals and code of conduct.

"We strive to be impartial and neutral in all of our operations. In a conflict, we do not take sides "Abdiker went on to say that Achieng's remarks had raised eyebrows.