The United Nations has demanded proof of the whereabouts of a missing Chinese tennis player.

The United Nations demanded verification of Peng Shuai’s whereabouts and well-being on Friday, as worldwide worry grew over the tennis star, who has been missing since alleging she was sexually mistreated by a former Chinese vice-premier.

The United Nations demanded a complete inquiry into the allegations made by Peng, the former world number one doubles player, against Communist Party tycoon Zhang Gaoli.

Tennis players, sports organizations, governments, and human rights activists have all spoken out in support of Peng, 35, and have sought information.

If Peng continues unaccounted for and her sexual assault charges are not investigated, the head of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has stated that he is willing to break lucrative economic connections with China.

Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, and Naomi Osaka have all expressed concern about one of China’s greatest players of all time.

“It would be critical to obtain verification of her whereabouts and well-being,” UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Liz Throssell told reporters in Geneva.

“Peng, a former world doubles number one, hasn’t been seen or heard from publicly since she claimed she had been sexually attacked on social media, according to available evidence.

“We want an open and transparent investigation of her sexual assault accusation.”

Peng claimed earlier this month on the Chinese social media site Weibo that Zhang, who is now in his seventies, “forced” her into sex during a long-term on-again, off-again relationship.

She hasn’t been seen since the claims were promptly removed from the Twitter-like app.

The WTA, the world’s governing body for women’s tennis, has demanded verification of Peng’s safety.

Steve Simon, the company’s CEO, has stated that he is willing to sacrifice hundreds of millions of dollars in Chinese business in one of the WTA’s most important markets in order to assure Peng’s safety.

Simon told CNN, “We’re definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the issues that come with it.”

“Women must be valued rather than censored,” he continued.

Serena Williams, a tennis legend, has also sought an investigation.

On Twitter, the former world number one commented, “I am devastated and startled to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai.”

“This needs to be looked into, and we cannot remain silent.”

Peng was a member of China’s Olympic teams in Beijing, London, and Rio de Janeiro, and earned gold for the country at the 2010 Asian Games.

She is a past doubles champion at Wimbledon and the French Open.

Peng’s condition has alarmed the international community and sports bodies, according to France.

The French foreign ministry stated, “We are concerned by the lack of information.”

