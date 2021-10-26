The UN is pressuring Sudan’s military coup leaders to release the prime minister.

Sudan’s top general’s suggestion on Tuesday that the prime minister was not imprisoned failed to persuade the UN and the prime minister’s office, which both demanded his immediate release.

The defiance of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s office in the aftermath of Monday’s military coup matched that on the streets of the capital, where outraged civilians kept their ground on barricaded streets with burning tyres.

After the army’s overthrow of longtime tyrant Omar al-Bashir during massive street protests in April 2019, the coup comes just over two years into a fragile power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilians.

It has sparked concerns about Hamdok’s safety, but Sudan’s senior military, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said the premier was “at my home… in good health” and would be able to return “after the crisis is finished.”

At a press conference, Burhan claimed, “Yes, we arrested ministers and politicians, but not all of them.”

His words implied Hamdok was not among those arrested and held, but the prime minister’s office issued a statement requesting his immediate release, which was relayed by the Information Ministry, which remains loyal to him.

The message called for the “release of everyone” who had been arrested with Hamdok on Monday. His wife, many ministers, and civilian members of the military-civilian council in charge of the country’s transition to complete civilian administration were among those killed.

While the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Sudan’s coup minutes after the Information Ministry’s request, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Hamdok “must be released immediately,” adding to global condemnation of Monday’s power grab.

Protesters in Sudan screamed, “No to military rule,” “The revolution will continue,” and “Returning to the past is not an option,” a day after the armed forces seized power and reportedly killed at least four people.

Burhan’s declaration of a state of emergency and collapse of the government sparked an outpouring of criticism from around the world.

The US, which has been a staunch supporter of Sudan’s transition, has sharply condemned the military’s actions and halted hundreds of millions of dollars in aid.

According to Alex de Waal, executive director of the World Peace Foundation and a senior Sudan expert, Sudan risks “returning to a period of being ignored by the rest of the world” and not receiving the international financial and development help it desperately needs.

After the US revoked its state, Hamdok's administration was granted international debt relief early this year.