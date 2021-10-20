The UK’s feuding political factions declare a truce, but will it last?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared impatient to go on the offensive in parliament just 48 hours after mourning British MPs delivered emotional appeals for political decency.

Outside the House of Commons as Johnson spoke on Wednesday, a small group of protestors erected a mock gallows, accusing MPs of “treason” for imposing lockdowns and beginning vaccination programs in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

An anti-vaccination crowd had surrounded senior cabinet minister Michael Gove on a street near parliament the day before. Nearby police officers rushed to his aid.

The assassination of Conservative MP David Amess last week has spurred introspection among his colleagues on all sides as to why there is so much rage in the political sphere.

Covid-19 has added fuel to the fire that has been simmering since the 2016 Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom encouraged warring clans among politicians and the general public to engage in no-holds-barred methods.

The suspect, a 25-year-old British male of Somali ancestry, was arrested on suspicion of stabbing Amess to death, and authorities have labeled the act a terrorist incident.

Many MPs, including former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, appear to recognize that the broader political debate has become dangerously toxic.

“We must be very cautious; this is a lesson for us to be cautious about what we legitimize in what we say about our colleagues.” Duncan Smith informed the House of Commons, “They are not horrible people.”

“No one in this chamber is a horrible individual; they have strong ideas,” the pro-Brexit MP added, repeating Amess’ family’s call for people to “put aside animosity and work towards togetherness” in a statement.

Following the assassination of Labour MP Jo Cox by a far-right fanatic soon before the 2016 referendum, this murder occurred. Since then, women in public life, in particular, have been subjected to an onslaught of threats.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the Secretary of State for International Trade, remembers someone threatening to burn down her house while her children were inside.

That person was apprehended, she said, but many MPs believe the police have done nothing to address other threats.

Several MPs pointed to social media as the turbo-charging trigger for the hatred on Monday, as they paid tribute to Amess, and asked the government to use impending laws on “online harms” to crack down harder.

In light of Amess’ death, opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer promised Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons that he would maintain a “collegiate spirit.”

However, when he pressured the government to incorporate "criminal" provisions in the online legislation, the administration refused.