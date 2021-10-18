The UK Prime Minister promises that freedom will triumph over the assassination of a member of parliament.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, promised on Monday that democracy would triumph over “acts of evil,” as tearful MPs praised their colleague David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting constituents.

Police are looking into whether a man apprehended at the scene of a church hall incident on Friday was motivated by Islamist extremism, raising concerns about the safety of elected officials.

A minute’s silence was held by members of the House of Commons, most of whom were dressed in black, at the opening of a special debate. Many people then demanded a stop to the vehemently divided speech that has erupted after Britain’s Brexit referendum in 2016.

They remembered Amess’ bipartisan cooperation, his effervescent sense of humour, and his strong Catholic faith: one recalled his mistakenly receiving a packet of cough sweets blessed by the pope during a visit to the Vatican.

“We shall remember him fondly. We shall commemorate his accomplishments “The discussion ended with MPs filing in a cross-party procession to a religious remembrance ceremony, according to Johnson.

“And we will never allow those who perpetrate horrible actions to triumph over the democracy and parliament that meant so much to Sir David Amess,” he concluded.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, has ordered a review of security arrangements for legislators and promised to “address any holes” in protection.

Amess was a long-serving and well-liked member of Parliament in the United Kingdom. He advocated for a variety of causes, including city status for Southend, a beach town east of London that he represented.

To applause, Johnson said that Queen Elizabeth II had formally granted the request.

Julia Amess and other members of Amess’ family had earlier visited the attack site in Leigh-on-Sea, near Southend, wiping away tears as she looked over a sea of flower tributes.

His family expressed their grief over his passing on Sunday, saying they were “totally broken” and pleading for understanding.

“Set aside your animosity and work toward unity. Be tolerant and attempt to understand others, regardless of color, religion, or political convictions “After the second assassination of a UK politician in five years, they added.

Jo Cox, a member of the opposition Labour Party, was assassinated by a far-right fanatic in the run-up to the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Cox’s area in northern England is now represented by her sister, Kim Leadbeater, who said she was “literally terrified” when she learned of the attack during Monday’s discussion.

"It crushes my heart to think that another family has had to go through that phone call and the horror that ensues," says the author.