The UFC 268 PPV Show-Opener Is Compared To ‘Thrilla In Manila,’ According To A Famous Boxing Personality.

Teddy Atlas, a prominent boxing pundit, compared Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler’s strikefest in the pay-per-view card-opener of UFC 268 to the “Thrilla In Manila.”

After the fight, Atlas spoke with Jose Youngs of MMA Fighting and credited both lightweights’ crazy work rate and striking output, comparing it to Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier.

“I mistook myself for being in Manila, minus the humidity.” It was [Joe] Frazier-[Muhammad] Ali, the ‘Thrilla in Manila,’ except it was in New York, and I was in Manila. It’s the ‘Thrilla in MSG’ for me from now on. “It didn’t flow as smoothly as the ‘Thrilla in Manila,’ but it was every bit as good,” Atlas added.

The Top-Five ranked lightweights in the UFC put up a fight for the ages in an era where technical proficiency on the ground has replaced competitors trying to replicate the “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots” toy line.

Gaethje and Chandler had Madison Square Garden rocking from the beginning of the bout, as both combatants were not hesitant to let their hands go and fire heavy strikes anytime they wanted.

The opening round was a toss-up between the two lightweights, but Gaethje got the first major moment of the fight when he landed a perfectly-timed uppercut while slipping the jab, knocking Chandler down on his back.

However, the 35-year-old Chandler regained his composure and attempted to force a takedown, which Gaethje successfully avoided.

Furthermore, before Gaethje allowed Chandler to get back on his feet, the two had a brief argument on the ground.

Chandler’s lead leg had been bled dry by kicks, but he still found enough muscle to lift Gaethje off his feet and land a high-impact double-leg takedown in the third round, which the former interim UFC lightweight champion countered into a back mount.

Gaethje was clearly the better fighter in this fight, delivering 116 important punches to Chandler’s 103 to win by unanimous decision.

The bout was selected Fight of the Night and is considered a strong contender for Fight of the Year.

In honor of their accomplishment, the two shared a post-fight photo in the hospital, adding to the growing collection of opponents who have spent time in the hospital awaiting treatment.

In honor of their accomplishment, the two shared a post-fight photo in the hospital, adding to the growing collection of opponents who have spent time in the hospital awaiting treatment.