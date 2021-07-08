The TV station, kick-off time, presenters, and other details of the Euro 2020 final have been confirmed.

Then there were two.

England will face Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley on Sunday evening, with Gareth Southgate aiming to become the first England manager to win a trophy with the national team since Sir Alf Ramsey won the World Cup in 1966.

England qualified for the final after coming back from a goal down to defeat Denmark on Wednesday night, due to a lucky penalty decision.

For many, Italy has been the tournament’s dark horse, yet the 2006 World Champions have put up displays worthy of champions throughout the tournament.

Roberto Mancini’s side have now gone 33 games without losing, dating back to 2018.

So, ahead of Sunday’s showpiece final, we’ve concocted a plan to gather all the necessary information for those without a ticket.

On Sunday, July 11th, at 8 p.m. BST, the game will begin at Wembley Stadium.

Both ITV and BBC One will broadcast the final for free.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, and Jurgen Klinsmann will host the coverage on BBC One for those who choose to watch it.

Mark Pougatch, the typical host on ITV, hosts the show, with Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon providing commentary.

However, they have yet to reveal who will be joining Pougatch on stage as a co-host.

England has failed to win any of their last three encounters with the Italians, drawing two and losing one. The last time the two sides met was in March 2018, when they drew 1-1 at Wembley Stadium.