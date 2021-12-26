The truth of Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres must be confronted by Michael Owen, as Liverpool’s wounds will not heal.

On this day in 2005, Michael Owen returned to Anfield for the first time since leaving the club, playing against Liverpool for the first time.

Steven Gerrard and Peter Crouch scored for Liverpool as they defeated Newcastle United 2-0.

In hindsight, how does Owen’s legacy and tenure with the club look?

Theo Squires investigates…

As the old adage goes, time is a great healer. It all depends on who you are in football.

Fernando Torres virtually hung up his boots at Liverpool before submitting a transfer request in January 2011 to force through a £50 million move to bitter rivals Chelsea.

His misfortunes at Stamford Bridge, as well as his return to Anfield for a charity match in 2015, guaranteed that he was finally forgiven by the majority of the fanbase.

Raheem