The truth of Adama Traore’s transfer to Liverpool should not be hidden by facts.

There are several players that appear to be connected to the same teams year after year, transfer window after transfer window.

Has any other player in world football been linked to Liverpool on as many occasions and over such a long period of time as Adama Traore?

You may discover headlines from 2015 claiming he was flying to Liverpool for a physical if you Google his name and Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp was reportedly “desperate” to sign the Wolves winger a year ago, but was told his price tag was £133 million. Isn’t it easy to understand why that one didn’t work out?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are willing to offer £20-25 million for the super-quick wide winger, while Wolves are reportedly valuing him at £50 million. At the very least, the fees involved now appear to be lot more realistic.

Klopp has previously been complimentary of the player, so it’s easy to assume he’d be interested in bringing him to Anfield. He previously commented, “[Traore] is unplayable at times, it’s amazing.” “What a player — not only is he terrific, but he’s the best.”

It would be easy to dismiss Traore’s league stats of two goals and two assists as insufficient for a team like Liverpool. But it’s intriguing to delve a little deeper into these figures as well as see what more he has to give.

Traore had chances worth 2.2 anticipated goals in 2020/21 ( according to FBRef ), therefore he practically hit par by scoring twice. And in terms of creating goals, he was let down badly by the finishing of his teammates – the opportunities he set up were worth 5.4 expected assists, enough to leave him just outside the top 20 players in the Premier League for this metric.

This shortfall becomes more evident when you take a closer look at Traore’s main strength: dribbling with the ball into dangerous areas.

He had 21 dribbles which were classed as shot creating actions by Statsbomb, meaning they led to an attempt at goal either by him or a teammate.

It was the. Summary ends.