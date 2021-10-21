The truth about Kostas Tsimikas emerges, but reform in Liverpool remains a long shot.

For Liverpool, Andy Robertson is having a tough season. The Scot has two assists, but neither is entirely due to his efforts.

At Brentford, a simple pass to Curtis Jones resulted in Robertson’s goal contribution, as the young midfielder unleashed a thunderous long-range shot that sailed in through a tiny deflection.

Then, in Madrid this week, Mohamed Salah gathered a cross from the left-back that had eluded every player in the penalty area.

Robertson’s second assist of the campaign came thanks to some quick dribbling from the Egyptian – and, yep, another deflection.

Kostas Tsimikas, his deputy, has also scored two goals this season, with the type of delivery you’d expect from Jurgen Klopp’s first choice left-back.

Tsimikas has crossed for Diogo Jota and Divock Origi to score against Burnley and Norwich, respectively.

While it would be surprising to see Robertson left out of Liverpool’s starting lineup for the trip to Manchester United, could his spot in Klopp’s starting XI be jeopardized sooner rather than later?

Some have stated that Robertson hasn’t been as defensively sound as he has been in the past, and whether that is true or not, the man vying for his job has a tremendous track record.

Kostas Tsimikas has yet to concede a goal for Liverpool this season, and his pristine total of 366 minutes is the most in the club.

Perhaps most interestingly, the Greek international leads the Premier League in this category, having played 301 minutes without surrendering a goal (and as an aside, Naby Keita is second in the division, on 282 minutes).

Of course, this isn’t to suggest that his record is completely his responsibility, just as Robertson hasn’t been at fault every time Liverpool has conceded a goal while he’s been on the pitch.

Tsimikas’ three starts have all come against teams in the bottom seven, with two of them in danger of relegation.

Even if the Scotland captain has looked a touch better than Robertson at times.