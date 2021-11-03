The truth about Ibrahima Konate can point Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in the right direction.

Liverpool’s defensive record after 10 league matches in 2021/22 is quite unusual.

Only Chelsea has more clean sheets than them, having shut out their opponents six times (and only by one).

They have, however, conceded two or more goals three times, which is more than Manchester United and Wolves, who have both conceded more goals in total.

Unsurprisingly, these defensive lapses have cost the team a lot of money. This season, there have been 39 Premier League matches in which a home team has conceded at least twice, with only two of them ending in a win.

At Anfield, Liverpool were unable to overcome two goals against Manchester City and Brighton, demonstrating that they are not alone in the division in this regard.

The Reds may have been the first away side to surrender three or more goals and still get a point in 2021/22, but they would have expected to win after leading twice in the second half at Brentford. While their defensive lapses are rare, when they do happen, they can be detrimental to their title prospects.

On Saturday, Brighton took advantage of this flaw and may have even won the game due to their dominance of critical attacking situations in the second half. At times, the Reds’ backline was all over the place, most notably when the Seagulls equalized.

When you watch the video again, it’s difficult to understand how Liverpool ended up in this situation. Trent Alexander-Arnold is nowhere to be seen at the time Adam Lallana threw his assist pass to Leandro Trossard, Ibrahima Konate is behind the play, and Andy Robertson is a few yards deeper than Virgil van Dijk, ensuring the eventual scorer is comfortably onside.

With three of the back four players having played over 500 games for the club between them, it’s easy to cast the finger at new guy Konate, who signed from RB Leipzig in the summer.

While it’s fair to argue he wasn’t at his best against Brighton, Liverpool’s goals against them are the only ones they’ve conceded while Konate has been on the field. In addition, notwithstanding. “The summary has come to an end.”