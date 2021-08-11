The truth about Bruno Fernandes and Michael Keane demonstrates that Everton’s midfielders just need to accomplish one thing.

Hoofing it into row Z is no longer an option, and defenders have never seen so much of the ball.

After Pep Guardiola revolutionized the game at Barcelona a decade ago, it appears that every coach in the world, from top managers to your friend running the local Sunday League team, wants to play the ‘right way.’

Everton, under Carlo Ancelotti, were no different last season, with the objective being to hold the ball at the back, pass, pass, pass before hitting it forward when the opportunity arose.

However, it appears that the Toffees’ defense had far too much possession of the ball, while the midfielders and forwards had far too little.

With 2,319 touches for Everton in the 2020-21 season, Michael Keane was the player with the most touches. Lucas Digne, a left-back, is next on the list with 2,123 touches, followed by Ben Godfrey, who has 1,739. Mason Holgate is in fifth place with 1,576 touches, while Yerry Mina is in sixth place with 1,504 touches.

So, four Everton centre-backs and five Everton defenders are in the top six in terms of player touches.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is fourth with 1,680 touches, while Colombian James Rodriguez is seventh with 1,431 touches in 23 games.

The top ten players are Allan, Richarlison, and Jordan Pickford, the goalkeeper.

On the surface, it may appear self-evident that in today’s game, defenders will have the most touches of the ball, and this is true across the Premier League.

However, a closer examination reveals that all of Everton’s opponents have midfielders who dominate the touch charts and dictate play.

Rodri, a holding midfielder for Manchester City, recorded the most touches with 3,191 for the team. Bruno Fernandes, the driving force behind Manchester United, racked up 2,849 touches.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who started every league game for Tottenham last season and was a transfer target for Everton last summer, had the ball 3,259 times, while Leicester’s Youri Tielemans had it 3,151 times. Mason Mount led the way for Chelsea with 2,454 touches, while Granit Xhaka led the way for Arsenal with 2,516.

