The tremendous shift in Liverpool has been highlighted in a UEFA report.

Liverpool is now ranked third in UEFA’s latest five-year club rankings, behind Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Chelsea, who are fourth behind the Reds, and Manchester United, who are tenth, are the only English teams in the top ten.

Match results (two points for a victory and one point for a draw) are awarded from the group stage of the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League forward to calculate the rankings, which are determined by UEFA club points over the last five years.

Jurgen Klopp’s team scored 30 points in 2017/18, 29 points the next season, 18 points in 2019/20, 24 points last season, and six points so far this season, for a total of 107 points.

Liverpool has reached the Champions League final twice in the last five years and won their sixth European cup after defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 final.

However, they have failed to go past the quarter-finals in the previous two seasons, losing to Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 in 2020 and Real Madrid in the quarter-finals last season.

However, Liverpool’s position five seasons ago in 2017 is a far cry from where they are currently.

Despite reaching the Europa League final in 2016, Liverpool was ranked 34th in the table and the sixth English club.

Chelsea, the highest-ranked English team at the time, was placed 10th and was the only Premier League team to make the top ten.

Last season, England overcame Spain in UEFA’s country rankings, demonstrating the English clubs’ recent supremacy in European football.

Due to the consistency of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Sevilla in European play, Spain has been on top of the table since 2013.

However, English teams have contested two of the previous three Champions League finals, with Liverpool and Tottenham battling it out in 2019 and Chelsea and Manchester City battling it out last season.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool has come a long way in Europe, and their progress is beginning to pay dividends as they advance through the ranks.

They have a challenging task ahead of them in order to preserve their position moving forward. “The summary has come to an end.”