The transfer of Lionel Messi is nearing completion, as Gini Wijnaldum demonstrates PSG’s transfer strategy.

As PSG continue their exceptional transfer window, Gini Wijnaldum’s departure from Liverpool appears to be an even bigger blow for the Reds.

With Leo Messi rumored to be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain amid Barcelona’s financial woes, a tweet from Gary Lineker outlines the remarkable business the Paris side has done thus far.

Mauricio Pochettino has signed Sergio Ramos and Gigi Donnarumma for free, in addition to Wijnaldum, probably the best player of all time.

PSG has signed virtually half of a world-class team for a total of €60 million in transfer fees, with Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan being the other large outlay.

Of course, there is no such thing as a completely free move. In the absence of a transfer fee, a player’s earnings and signing on fees are likely to rise.

A hypothetical forward line of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi, on the other hand, is a terrifying proposition for Liverpool and any of PSG’s opponents as they pursue their first-ever Champions League title.

Liverpool may not have much of a choice in the £15 million transfer option.

Pochettino’s team will be led by Wijnaldum, who, together with recent Euro 2020 champion Marco Verratti, are the club’s two top midfield options.

While Achraf Hakimi will add width to a backline that might include Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, and Presnel Kimpembe as a centre-back trio, all of whom will be defending Gigi Donnarumma of Italy.

With Mbappe and Neymar already accounting for a major portion of PSG’s €414 million wage cost, it’s unclear how the club will handle Financial Fair Play limitations.

With Leo Messi’s enormous salary factored in, player sales will almost certainly be on the cards, with Ramos, Wijnaldum, and Donnarumma also adding to the club’s outgoings.

PSG’s attacking options will no doubt make Liverpool fans envy, but the French club’s front-loading strategy comes at a cost.

Though Pochettino has addressed his defensive options, the club’s lopsided wage structure means that outside of the first XI, PSG’s options aren’t always up to their own high standards.

PSG may have more spending power and big-name players, but Liverpool’s recent success has, similar to Jurgen Klopp’s struggle with Manchester City for the Premier League title. “The summary has come to an end.”