The toughest opponent, according to Wesley Fofana, is a Liverpool star who ‘wants to cause harm.’

Wesley Fofana, a Leicester City defender, has rated Liverpool forward Sadio Mane as his toughest Premier League opponent.

Fofana went to Leicester from Saint-Etienne last summer and had a fantastic first season in England.

Despite his youth, the 20-year-old soon established himself in Brendan Rodgers’ side, playing a major role in their FA Cup triumph and Champions League drive, which ended in a fifth-place finish.

After breaking his leg in pre-season versus Villarreal, Fofana has been unable to capitalize on his impressive rookie season.

Fofana was asked who has been the most difficult opponent in English football so far in a Spaces debate with some of his followers on social media on Wednesday night.

His reaction was “Sadio Mane.” “It was really difficult for me to compete with him in one-on-one scenarios. He wants to do harm in every battle and every time he gets the ball.” Last season, Liverpool thrashed Leicester 3-0 at Anfield, with Fofana playing on the right side of a back three, where he commonly faced Mane on Liverpool’s left.

When the two sides met in February at the King Power Stadium, the Foxes got some retribution, winning 3-1 thanks to a late Reds collapse.

Fofana, on the other hand, was unable to play due to a thigh injury.

Following an inconsistency in the 2020-21 season, Mane has returned to form in the current campaign, scoring six Premier League goals in 11 appearances.