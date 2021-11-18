The Washington Newsday
Wesley Fofana in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield on November 22, 2020

The toughest opponent, according to Wesley Fofana, is a Liverpool star who ‘wants to cause harm.’

Wesley Fofana, a Leicester City defender, has rated Liverpool forward Sadio Mane as his toughest Premier League opponent.

Fofana went to Leicester from Saint-Etienne last summer and had a fantastic first season in England.

Despite his youth, the 20-year-old soon established himself in Brendan Rodgers’ side, playing a major role in their FA Cup triumph and Champions League drive, which ended in a fifth-place finish.

After breaking his leg in pre-season versus Villarreal, Fofana has been unable to capitalize on his impressive rookie season.

Fofana was asked who has been the most difficult opponent in English football so far in a Spaces debate with some of his followers on social media on Wednesday night.

His reaction was “Sadio Mane.” “It was really difficult for me to compete with him in one-on-one scenarios. He wants to do harm in every battle and every time he gets the ball.” Last season, Liverpool thrashed Leicester 3-0 at Anfield, with Fofana playing on the right side of a back three, where he commonly faced Mane on Liverpool’s left.

When the two sides met in February at the King Power Stadium, the Foxes got some retribution, winning 3-1 thanks to a late Reds collapse.

Fofana, on the other hand, was unable to play due to a thigh injury.

Following an inconsistency in the 2020-21 season, Mane has returned to form in the current campaign, scoring six Premier League goals in 11 appearances.

