The Top 25 Earning Athletes in the United States.

International players such as Conor McGregor, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to top the list of highest-paid athletes, but there are plenty of wealthy athletes in the United States.

Many NFL veterans and NBA superstars made the list, with some of the most well-known personalities in the industry earning multi-million dollar endorsement deals in addition to their salary.

According to Forbes, every athlete in the top 25 highest-paid athletes in America earned at least $38.5 million in 2021.

Prescott, Dak ($107.5 million)

Football player Dak Prescott, who made $97.5 million this year on the field, is America’s highest-paid athlete.

Prescott inked a four-year, $160 million deal extension with the Dallas Cowboys in March of this year, which included a $66 million signing bonus, with his 2021 earnings breaking an NFL record.

His earnings are boosted by $10 million thanks to sponsorships from Adidas, Albertson’s, Anheuser Busch InBev, AT&T, Beats Electronics, Directv, Frito-Lay, Panini, PepsiCo, Seven & I Holdings, and Sleep Number, as well as an investment in four Walk-restaurants On’s in Texas.

LeBron James ($96.5 million) is the most expensive athlete in the world.

James, one of the most well-known basketball players in the world, is three years into a four-year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While his game earns him $31.5 million this year, he earns $65 million in endorsements and partnerships from companies like AT&T, Beats Electronics, Nike, PepsiCo, and Walmart, giving him the NBA’s best endorsement portfolio.

James and his partners control 19 Blaze Pizza franchises in Chicago and South Florida, in addition to their own production and media companies.

Tom Brady ($76 million)

Brady signed a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 after leaving the New England Patriots last year. He has earned $45 million from football.

However, his TB12 lifestyle brand, his production business 199 Productions, and sponsorships with Under Armour and T-Mobile have all netted him $31 million.

With his wife Gisele Bündchen, one of the world’s highest-paid supermodels, he forms quite the power couple.

Kevin Durant ($75 million) is the most expensive player in the NBA.

Despite his four-year, $164 million contract, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant earns more money off the court than on it, setting a trend in NBA vs NFL riches.