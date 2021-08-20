The Tokyo Robot Cafe takes a fresh approach to disability inclusion.

Michio Imai meets a customer in a Tokyo cafe, although not in person. He’s hundreds of kilometers away, controlling a robot waiter as part of an inclusive employment experiment.

The Dawn Cafe’s robots are meant to be more than a gimmick, providing employment options for people who find it difficult to work outside the house.

“Hello. “How are you doing?” A sleek white robot in the style of a baby penguin calls out from a kiosk near the entrance, waving its flippers and turning its face to customers.

Imai is one of roughly 50 employees with physical and mental limitations who operate as Dawn’s “pilots,” operating robot staff, from his home in Hiroshima, 800 kilometers (500 miles) away.

The cafe, which debuted in June in Tokyo’s Nihonbashi neighborhood, hires people from all around Japan and the world, as well as some locals.

It was meant to open last year in time for the Paralympics, but the pandemic forced a postponement — just like the Games, which start on Tuesday.

Around 20 little robots with almond-shaped eyes sit on tables and in other areas of the cafe, which has no steps and smooth wooden floors that are wheelchair-accessible.

The OriHime machines have cameras, a microphone, and a speaker, allowing operators to connect with clients from a distance.

“May I take your order?” one inquires, pointing to a tablet with a burger, curry, and salad menu.

Three larger, humanoid versions of the little robots move around to deliver drinks or greet clients at the entryway as consumers converse with the pilots operating the mini robots.

At the bar, there’s also a barista robot dressed in a brown apron who can make coffee using a French press.

However, robots are mostly used as a means for workers to communicate with clients.

Imai, who suffers from a somatic symptom illness that makes leaving the house difficult, stated, “I talk to our clients about many issues, including the weather, my birthplace, and my health condition.”

“I want to work as long as I live in order to contribute back to the community.” I’m content if I can contribute to society.”

Some Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) sufferers use eye movements on a particular digital screen to send signals to the robots, while others have a variety of talents.

Kentaro Yoshifuji, an entrepreneur who co-founded the robotics company Ory Laboratory, is the brains behind the idea.

Following a period of poor health as a child.