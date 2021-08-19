The Tokyo Olympics disprove critics.

It’s been less than a week since the breath-taking light extravaganza that was the Tokyo Olympics’ closing ceremony, and the memories of the event are still vivid in our minds.

Officials, athletes, and other foreign competitors in the Games have returned home, possibly for a brief vacation before beginning preparing for future contests. The competitors have made this worldwide event one to remember, whether with their heads held high or hanging.

This year’s COVID Olympics, or Pandemic Olympics, may go down in history as one of the most successful ever.

It’s the first large-scale event of any kind – athletic or otherwise – since the pandemic began. It is the first time that the Olympic Games have been staged without any spectators in the stands. Furthermore, this is the first and only Olympics in which the host country has declared a state of emergency.

The Tokyo Olympics were dogged by problems on many fronts even before they began. The local populace was opposed to the event, citing concerns about participant and citizen health and safety. Prime Minister Suga’s cabinet has been roundly chastised for the sluggish vaccination rate and general inability to manage effectively with the illness, ostensibly rendering the Olympics dangerous to hold. In the Olympic Village, there were fears of a COVID-19 breakout.

As the Games progressed, critics continued to express their displeasure. Despite the fact that spectators were prohibited from the activities, protesters gathered at the stadium.

Looking back on the Tokyo Olympics and the challenges it overcame, we can confidently conclude it was nothing short of a miracle.

Even the naysayers were silenced. As the Olympics drew close, Japan’s immunization rate skyrocketed. As the Olympics began, the COVID-related death rate dropped by 5%. While few athletes tested positive for the virus, it was scarcely an outbreak. In fact, with only 438 occurrences in the Olympics-related population, the reasonable conclusion is that, despite public criticism, the organizers were able to properly adopt safety measures. The government’s efforts should be praised.

All of this aside, the true winners of the Olympics are the athletes who gave it their all as their years of preparation paid off. The Tokyo Olympics, which had been delayed for a year, had been a dream for many, and it eventually came true this year, despite the odds.

It’s also a resounding success. Brief News from Washington Newsday.