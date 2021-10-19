The time has come for Barca to make a comeback in the Champions League.

Barcelona wants to build for the future, with the enticing potential of another set of adolescent stars coming together, but reality bites for the time being.

After 3-0 losses to Bayern Munich and Benfica in Group E, a loss at home to Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday would put them in danger of being knocked out of the Champions League.

It would put Barca in danger of missing out on the knockout stage for the first time since 2003, when the club failed to qualify for the competition.

The previous time the club competed in the group stage and lost was in the UEFA Cup in 2001, when a side including Pep Guardiola and Patrick Kluivert fell in the semi-finals to eventual winners Liverpool.

Many of Europe’s most illustrious clubs have recently competed in the continent’s secondary division. Over the last decade, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus have all competed in the Europa League.

Relegation would be especially disappointing for Barcelona, especially following Lionel Messi’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Unlike the Premier League, where six teams have been trading blows in the quest for Champions League spots for the past ten years, La Liga’s top two have rarely looked like losing out on the top four.

In terms of money, the discrepancies have been wider in La Liga, with the top five teams separated by 600 million euros in income in the last data recorded before the outbreak, compared to 150 million in the Premier League.

It means Barcelona’s place in the Champions League is more secure, even if they have demonstrated great consistency in advancing to the last 16 during the Messi era.

Ending the streak this year would be a blow to their self-esteem, widening the gap between them and Europe’s elite even further.

In addition, there would be more tangible costs. When Atletico Madrid was relegated to the Europa League in 2017, they squandered 15 million euros, a figure that would have been substantially higher if they had not gone on to win the competition.

With total debts of 1.35 billion euros, Barcelona can ill-afford to lose a crucial source of revenue at a time when president Joan Laporta hopes to kick-start the club’s recovery by welcoming fans back to Camp Nou.

Laporta ran out of time at the club’s AGM on Sunday to take votes on critical strategic issues such as a 1.5 billion-euro loan. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.