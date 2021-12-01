The Tigers have bolstered their batting rotation by signing a two-time All-Star to a six-year contract.

After reportedly signing two-time All-Star Javier Baez to a six-year, $140 million contract, the Detroit Tigers have made a significant purchase.

The sale was verified by a source to the Associated Press on Tuesday, November 30.

The Baez agreement, on the other hand, has yet to be finalized.

Baez divided last season between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets. In 138 games, he hit.265 with 31 home runs and 87 RBIs.

Baez, who spent last season at second base, is expected to return to shortstop once the deal is finalized.

It was the same position he held in New York last year, when he was paired with his good buddy Francisco Lindor.

Last season, the Tigers struggled at shortstop, going 77-85 and finishing third in the American League Central behind the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers have been trying to rebuild around a youthful core that includes pitcher Casey Mize and slugger Spencer Torkelson, and this development is great news.

Apart from Baez, the Tigers have already added Tucker Barnhart and Eduardo Rodriguez to their roster.

Baez is a major addition, and his talent has been evident since his debut in the big leagues in 2014.

He established himself as an aggressive baserunner and rose to become one of MLB’s most popular stars.

Baez, on the other hand, carved his own path in 2016. He helped the Cubs win their first World Series since 1908 in his first full season in the majors.

From there, everything fell into place, with the Puerto Rican racking up award after award.

He’s been chosen an All-Star twice and won the Silver Slugger Award in 2018 and the Golden Glove Award in 2020, among other honors.

In 2018, he finished second in the National League MVP vote to Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers. Baez hit.290 with 34 home runs and 111 RBIs in that season.