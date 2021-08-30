The Texans aren’t interested in the Dolphins’ sophomore play-caller, according to NFL trade rumors.

The Houston Texans are looking into deals, and the Miami Dolphins could be a good fit.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins may lack the necessary assets to make an NFL trade.

Tau Tagovailoa, a sophomore, is one name that has surfaced. However, according to Armando Salguero of Outkick, the Texans have reportedly shown no interest in the 23-year-old Hawaiian.

The Texans desire a platoon of future choices, which is one of the reasons behind this. Deshaun Watson will receive three first-round picks and two second-round picks.

Watson has expressed his desire to be moved to the Miami Dolphins, however he has also listed the Carolina Panthers as a possible destination.

In terms of Miami, getting a deal done that includes Tagovailoa appears to be a long shot.

Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins, on the other hand, took a different approach to Tagovailoa.

Flores told the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad, “I am very confidence in Tua.” “He has accomplished a great deal. He has performed admirably. My discussions with a player will stay private between me and that individual.”

When asked if he was interested in Watson, Flores stated that he is only interested in players who are currently on the squad.

Any NFL team that signs Watson understands that he comes with certain dangers. The 25-year-old is facing charges of sexual assault, which could have serious consequences.

Watson can still play in the 2021-22 NFL season, despite the fact that his legal predicament is expected to drag on for some time.

In terms of his focus on football, this creates another question for any team that would end up acquiring him if the Texans pull off a trade.

Pick protections were reportedly requested by NFL teams as a sort of assurance if a deal for Watson was finalized.

Despite the fact that the 2017 NFL Draft’s 12th pick is a hot commodity among most organizations right now, his off-field concerns have surely been a source of concern.