The Texans are sticking with Taylor; Watson’s absence isn’t due to injury.

Before the start of the 2021-22 NFL season, the Houston Texans made an unusual decision by naming Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback for Week 1.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, quarterback Deshaun Watson was officially declared out by the Houston Texans for Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Watson’s absence was cited by the Texans as “not injury-related.”

“Tyrod Taylor will start as quarterback for us, without a doubt,” Texans coach David Culley said, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

As many know, Watson and the Texans have had a tumultuous relationship, and the team’s recent move looked to indicate that the feud is far from over. The three-time Pro Bowler has a trade request on the table that has yet to be fulfilled.

The legal difficulties of the 25-year-old quarterback are also in the spotlight.

Watson has been accused of inappropriate conduct and sexual assault in more than 20 legal lawsuits.

His counsel has disputed the allegations, and he has not been charged legally.

Given those two difficulties, the Texans’ decision could be a hint that a trade is on the cards. Despite its declaration that it wants to keep the 2020 NFL passing yards leader, Houston could be covertly considering deals with other teams.

Another possibility is that the Texans are conducting due diligence in light of Watson’s legal issues. His future is a little hazy, despite the fact that he has been allowed to engage in team activities.

Watson is also coming off a calf and ankle ailment, which is worth noting. This could be one of the reasons why the Texans aren’t rushing him back into play, as noted in a prior report.

Watson’s health will be crucial if the Texans are able to find a willing taker for him later. The conditions to be examined, however, go beyond that.

Watson might face a variety of penalties as a result of his off-field behavior. There’s a chance he’ll be suspended, depending on the outcome of his ongoing lawsuits.

As a result, it’s no surprise that NFL teams interested in trading for Watson want some stipulations in any deal. Some clubs are allegedly seeking for pick protections in what could be obtained on their part if the Watson issue gets worse, according to earlier reports.

The only certainty now is that Watson is on his way out. Brief News from Washington Newsday.