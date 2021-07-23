The Team GB Olympic standout who continues to be inspired by Liverpool’s comeback against Barcelona

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, a member of Team GB, has described Liverpool as a “inspiration” ahead of her attempt for gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Woolton-born heptathlete had an up-and-down career before earning the gold medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

In an interview with BBC Sport prior of the Tokyo Olympics, ‘KJT’ said her football squad instilled in her a never-say-die attitude.

“Liverpool is a tremendous inspiration to me because it shows that comebacks are possible and that no one should be written off,” she remarked.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has been known for remarkable comebacks in recent years, most notably during the 2018-19 Champions League season, when they came back from a three-goal deficit against Barcelona in the first leg of the semi-final, winning the return match 4-0 at Anfield.

The 28-year-old confessed that the Liverpool players celebrating in front of the Kop following that unforgettable night, which opened the route to a sixth European Cup triumph, is her phone screensaver.

Johnson-Thompson is one of the most well-known members of Team GB heading into the Tokyo Games, which begin on Friday with the opening ceremony.

In normal conditions, the world champion would be one of the team’s top gold medal contenders. However, in December, she damaged her Achilles tendon in her jumping foot and has had to work extremely hard to be ready for the postponed Games.

“I was sad, and it could have gone either way at one time, but I’m pleased it went in the greatest path for me,” she continued. “It’s been a long and arduous journey, but I’m pleased to be on the other side.”

Johnson-quest Thompson’s for the Olympic championship will begin on August 4 with the hurdles, the first event in the two-day heptathlon.

It would be an achievement to match those achieved by her football team over the last few years if she could climb on the rostrum after a year disrupted by such a catastrophic injury.