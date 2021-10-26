The Tampa Bay Rays are welcome to play in Montreal, but Canadian taxpayers will not fund a stadium, according to Billboard.

A new billboard near a Tampa expressway gives a plain message to Tampa Bay Rays fans: Montreal will not pay for their new stadium.

The billboard was newly placed, and the phrases change every minute “Montreal will not pay for your new stadium, Rays. Regards, Taxpayers “flash on the screen of a computer.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation, a non-profit dedicated to “cheap taxes, less waste, and accountable government,” supported the initiative. According to reports, the organization has 235,000 members across Canada.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been looking for a new stadium for several years. Tropicana Field, their current ballpark, has a lease that expires in 2027. The team has been looking for a new home to replace the park, which is widely regarded as one of the worst in Major League Baseball (MLB) and has the smallest seating capacity of any MLB stadium.

One option the organization has considered is splitting time between Tampa Bay and Montreal, which would relieve tremendous financial pressure, according to the team. It would also be Montreal’s first return to Major League Baseball since the Montreal Expos left in 2004 to become the Washington Nationals.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation, on the other hand, claims that while the Rays are welcome to play in Montreal, Quebecois taxpayers will not contribute to the construction of a new stadium.

“We’re not going to allow [the Rays]exploit our wallets as a free bar,” Renaud Brossard, the Quebec region director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, stated. “It is not the responsibility of Quebec taxpayers to fund a new stadium so that a wealthy group of investors may profit themselves by owning a sports franchise.” According to statistics, the majority of Montrealers agree with Brossard. “60 percent of voters do not want the state to get involved financially in this project of several hundred million dollars, the goal of which is to bring back a professional baseball team,” according to a poll published in the Journal de Quebec in March 2021. The survey was on a billionaire-backed investment idea in Montreal to build a new stadium. The Montreal Baseball Group, a group of businessmen, has applied for a subsidy to help fund the construction of a proposed new ballpark.

Olympic Stadium, the Expos' former home, is still standing.