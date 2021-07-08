The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup less than 24 hours after TS Elsa hammered the Tampa Bay area.

The hometown Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in Southwest Florida just 24 hours after Hurricane Elsa threatened the wider Tampa area. The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Wednesday night.

The victory came only 12 hours after Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall just north of the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, threatening the city’s coastlines.

It also makes the Lightning the first NHL team to win the Stanley Cup twice, cementing the city’s title of “Titletown.”

This comes exactly five months after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history by becoming the first NFL club to win a Super Bowl in their own stadium.

As a result, Tampa will retain its title of “Titletown.”

Since the Pittsburgh Penguins of 2016 and 2017, the Tampa Bay Lightning have became the first NHL team to win back-to-back championships.

On Monday, the Lightning had a chance to claim the Stanley Cup with a sweep of the Canadiens in Game 4, but the Canadiens won in overtime. On Canadian soil, it would have been back-to-back Cup-clinching games.

Because to the COVID-19 epidemic, the NHL postponed its 2019-20 season, and the league restarted play completely in Canada. The Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they were defeated in six games by the Dallas Stars (4-2).

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium last season, becoming the first club to do so in their home stadium. Furthermore, the Tampa Bay Rays reached the World Series last season before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

