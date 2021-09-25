The Taliban’s Political Agenda: What We Know.

The Taliban finished their interim administration this week, a month after seizing power in Afghanistan after a rapid attack, but their political objective remains unclear.

The lack of clarity is raising fears among Afghans and the international community that the hardline Islamists may reintroduce the same violent measures against women and opponents as they did during their previous tenure from 1996 to 2001.

While much remains unknown, here is what we do know thus far about their political agenda.

One of the most eagerly anticipated aspects of Taliban policy is this.

The treatment of women by the country’s all-male leadership is expected to be key to the country’s restoration of suspended Western economic help.

Since taking power on August 15, the organization has stated that they will respect women’s rights in accordance with Islamic sharia law, but has not provided further details. Women were obliged to wear all-covering burqas and were forbidden from working or studying save in rare instances during their previous regime.

Most have been ordered not to return to work until the Taliban have straightened out “new systems,” while others have stayed at home out of fear of future retaliation for working women.

Girls are permitted to attend primary school but are not permitted to attend high school.

The Taliban claims the measures are just temporary, but many people are wary of them.

Afghan women enrolled in private colleges can return to single-sex classrooms if they follow strict conservative dress codes.

When the Taliban took power, they stated that journalists, including women, may continue to work.

A Taliban spokesman told Reporters Without Borders, “We will support press freedom since media reporting will be valuable to society and will be able to assist correct the leaders’ errors.”

After a month, the tone has shifted. RSF claims to have placed 11 restrictions on Afghan journalists, which they must now follow.

One of them is a prohibition on broadcasting “anything that is anti-Islamic” or “insulting to public figures.”

According to RSF, the laws could be used to persecute journalists and open the door to censorship.

Many journalists had already left the country before the new limits were announced in mid-September.

Those who were unable to flee remain at home in fear of retaliation.

On the fringes of previous anti-Taliban protests, a few Afghan journalists were briefly detained or abused.

The Taliban were notorious for their severe application of sharia law during their first term in power, outlawing music, photography, television, and other forms of expression.