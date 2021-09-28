The Taliban is being pressed by a top NGO leader to allow women to work.

According to the Taliban’s head, the group has “essentially agreed” to allow one of Afghanistan’s largest international aid organizations to continue employing women, but it will take time.

The subject of women’s employment – and girls’ education, according to Jan Egeland, director-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), has been at the forefront of his discussions with Taliban leaders since his arrival over the weekend.

He claimed that until the Taliban permitted women to return to work for the group, the NRC, which has functioned in the poor country for years, including in Taliban-controlled regions, would struggle to help millions of people.

After visiting Taliban ministers and administrators, Egeland told AFP, “Our female employees must be able to operate freely with their male counterparts throughout the nation.”

Women make for over a third of the Afghan employees at the NRC.

According to Egeland, the Taliban “essentially agreed” to allow women to work, but acknowledged that “it is proceeding too slowly in many locations.”

He said the NRC, which helps displaced people with food, clean water, shelter, and education, was attempting to reach local agreements in seven of the 14 provinces where it operates.

However, their experience encapsulates the challenge of interpreting Taliban edicts issued in Kabul and how they are carried out in the countryside.

Women had been allowed to work with males in some workplaces, forced to separate sexes in others, and forbidden from working totally in others — all at the discretion of local officials.

Women were largely banned from public life, including labor and education, during the Taliban’s first term in office, from 1996 to 2001.

The Taliban claim they will not be as harsh this time, but women have been barred from returning to most government employment, and secondary schooling for girls has also been suspended — despite the fact that boys are in attendance.

The NRC has stated that it will not reopen any schools in places where girls are prohibited from attending.

“We can’t do education if we can’t teach boys and girls equally,” Egeland remarked.

The Taliban allowed NGOs to educate girls in some regions under their control for years during their war.

Egeland also expressed worries about the Afghan economy collapsing.

The international world has cut off the Taliban’s access to funds stashed overseas, and aid has stopped flowing, while Afghan banks have capped withdrawals to just $200 per week.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.