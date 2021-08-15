The Taliban have taken Mazar-i-Sharif and now set their sights on Kabul.

On Saturday, the Taliban took control of Mazar-i-Sharif, a crucial northern Afghan city, leaving only the isolated capital Kabul standing between them and a complete military takeover of the country.

With the collapse of Mazar-i-Sharif, previously a stronghold of the anti-Taliban movement, the insurgents now rule nearly the entire country, a remarkable rout of government forces and warlord militias in just ten days.

Hours before the city was overrun, Afghanistan’s beleaguered president, Ashraf Ghani, delivered a national address in which he spoke of “re-mobilizing” the troops and seeking a “political solution” to the issue.

However, the fall of Mazar-i-Sharif was a major setback for Ghani and his government, leaving the Taliban – who have militants within an hour’s drive of Kabul – in complete control of any negotiated surrender of the capital.

President Joe Biden has authorized the deployment of an additional 1,000 US troops to Kabul to assist in the emergency evacuation of embassy staff and thousands of Afghans who served for US forces and now fear Taliban retaliation.

This was on top of the 3,000 American troops sent in recent days and the 1,000 who remained in Afghanistan after Vice President Joe Biden stated in May that the 20-year military presence in Afghanistan would be phased out by September 11.

Given the failure of the Afghan military forces, that move has drawn more scrutiny, but he claimed Saturday that he had no option.

“I was the fourth president to lead an American military commitment in Afghanistan, following two Republicans and two Democrats. I would not, and will not, turn this conflict over to a fifth generation,” Biden added.

Taliban fighters immediately gained control of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Atiqullah Ghayor, who lives near the city’s iconic blue mosque, said, “They are marching on their trucks and motorbikes, firing into the air in joy.”

According to an adviser to Noor, warlords Abdul Rashid Dostum and Atta Mohammad Noor had fled to Uzbekistan, about 30 kilometers to the north, after leading a militia resistance in the city to support government forces.

Later, Noor tweeted that the military had betrayed them and that they were in a “safe place,” adding, “I have a lot of untold experiences that I will share in due course.”

As the Taliban advanced on the capital, terrified people formed lengthy lines outside banks in the hopes of withdrawing their savings. Some of the branches looked to be out of cash.

Gunfire was reported near the Pul-e-Charkhi jail outside Kabul, residents said AFP. Brief News from Washington Newsday.