The Taliban have begun putting their policies into action as a result of their victory.

Twenty years after the Taliban’s hardline dictatorship was deposed in Kabul, Islamists have retaken control and are implementing a new political agenda.

While promising a more inclusive government, senior positions have been given to veterans who were major figures during their brutally ruthless 1996-2001 tenure.

The Taliban’s mysterious supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has stated that the government will “work tirelessly to enforce Islamic rules and sharia law.”

While much remains unknown, the following is what is known thus far regarding their policies on major issues:

The treatment of women by the country’s all-male government is believed to be vital to any resumption of Western economic help.

The Taliban have tried to distance themselves from previous rules that prohibited half of the populace from labor and education.

The Taliban have ruled that women may work “in conformity with the precepts of Islam,” without providing any details.

Women can attend university in sex-segregated classrooms, but they must wear an abaya robe and a niqab that covers the majority of their face.

Women were obliged to wear the all-covering burqa, which has only a small mesh window through which they could see.

Following the takeover, Afghanistan is in a financial crisis, with much of the international funding that had been supporting the economy halted.

“Interactions with the international community will continue,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s main spokesman.

“In order to revitalize our economy, we will be focusing on our natural resources and resources.”

However, it is unclear where the Taliban will get the money to pay government officials’ wages, let alone support key infrastructure like keeping the lights on, the water running, and the telecommunications operating.

The Taliban’s current annual income is estimated to be somewhere between $300 million and $1.5 billion, with much of it coming from taxation and criminal operations.

However, experts believe that while those money were used to fuel a successful insurgency, they are insufficient to cover the necessities of governing a country.

Journalists, including women, are allowed to continue working, according to the Taliban.

“We will protect press freedom because media reporting is beneficial to society and may help correct leaders’ errors,” Mujahid told the media watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

However, Afghan journalists portray a different picture, with many fleeing the country or hiding for fear of being attacked.

Protests against the Taliban have also been outlawed by the Taliban. Brief News from Washington Newsday.