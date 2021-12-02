The tactical masterclass of Jurgen Klopp demonstrated the fundamental difference between Liverpool and Everton.

On Wednesday night, Everton conceded four goals in a Merseyside derby for the first time in 39 years at Goodison Park, as Liverpool demonstrated their title credentials with a dominant effort against their rivals.

Jurgen Klopp said it was his team’s best performance at Stamford Bridge since he came over in 2015, but how did they do it?

Liverpool usually secures victory by combining mental fortitude with a wealth of individual quality, but the club is also incredibly effective on the tactical side of the game, as it was again this week.

Klopp started with perhaps his best team on paper, and his team played at a tempo that Everton couldn’t equal from the start. The Blues were unable to assert themselves because his team moved the ball fast and did not dwell on it.

Rafa Benitez appeared to direct his team to press high at times, but Liverpool breezed through the thirds of the pitch with great ease.

Many rival teams prefer to sit in a block against the Reds because players like Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, and Fabinho are comfortable under pressure.

Everton raids were the source of two of Liverpool’s goals on the night, with Mohamed Salah flourishing on the break. After the Reds regained possession, Jordan Henderson sent a through ball to Salah, who finished with great precision, and the Egyptian scored from an opposing corner after the hour mark.

His speed, strength, directness, and ability to remain collected at fast speeds allow him to benefit from such situations, and Klopp allows him to stay higher up the field than any of his other players.

Despite the pressure cooker situation surrounding them, the midfield combination of Fabinho, Thiago, and Henderson provided defensive stability, control, and attacking contributions throughout, with the latter collecting a goal and an assist.

Diogo Jota capped off the show with a brilliant individual performance that showcased his distinct skill set. Inside the box, he received a pass from Andy Robertson, beat Allan with a deft spin, and finished with his supposed. “The summary has come to an end.”