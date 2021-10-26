The T20 World Cup’s Four Biggest Victories

Afghanistan hammered Scotland by 130 runs in a Twenty20 World Cup Super 12s encounter on Monday.

Since the tournament’s inception in 2007, AFP Sport has looked at the four largest wins (by runs):

After being selected to bat first in Johannesburg, Sanath Jayasuriya hammered 88 off 44 balls to help Sri Lanka register a staggering 260 for six.

Mahela Jayawardene, the captain, chipped in with a 27-ball 65.

Kenya were never in contention, slipping to 88 for nine in 19.3 overs with Thomas Odoyo injured.

Chaminda Vaas, Lasith Malinga, and Tillakaratne Dilshan, all pace bowlers, each took two wickets.

South Africa scored 211 for five in a group match at the Oval, thanks to an unbeaten 79 by batting superstar AB de Villiers.

With an opening stand of 87, skippers Graeme Smith (38) and Jacques Kallis (48) built a good platform.

The bowlers, led by Dale Steyn, then combined to dismiss Scotland for 81 in 15.4 overs.

Hazratullah Zazai (44) and Najibullah Zadran (59) combined for six sixes to thrash Scotland’s attack and help the team reach 190 for four in 20 overs.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (5-20) and Rashid Khan (4-9) combined for nine wickets to bowl the Scots out for 60 in 10.2 overs, giving the minnows a bruising start in the Super 12 stage.

England scored 196 for five, thanks to Luke Wright’s unbeaten 99, as they thrashed the Afghan bowlers.

Izatullah Dawlatzai took two wickets, however his three overs yielded 56 runs.

England skittled Afghanistan for 80 in 17.2 overs, with to pace bowler Stuart Broad’s figures of 2-10.