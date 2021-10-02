The Supreme Court of Brazil upholds the tourist hotspot Rio’s vaccination pass.

The Supreme Court of Brazil has upheld a requirement that all visitors to Rio de Janeiro’s tourist attractions have a Covid-19 immunization certificate starting Friday.

Access to other public areas like as cinemas, theaters, gyms, museums, sports stadiums, and conference venues is also covered by the law – but not restaurants, bars, or shopping malls.

An international health pass is required for foreign visitors.

The policy had been struck down by a judge in a lower court, who described it as “health dictatorship.”

On Thursday night, however, federal supreme court justice Luiz Fux overturned that ruling, arguing that pandemic-fighting activities, such as the health pass, are the duty of the mayor’s office.

Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes welcomed the court verdict, saying, “This is a tourist city that wants to celebrate New Year’s, carnival, and summer with its hotels full.”

“By the second half of November, nearly all (Rio residents) will have had their second dose…. We want the passport to say to the responsible traveler who has been vaccinated, ‘Come without fear.’

“Please don’t come, you will not be welcome in Rio de Janeiro,” Paes said to people who haven’t been vaccinated.

Because of the Delta variation, the metropolis of 6.8 million people, known for its gorgeous beaches and spectacular scenery, has seen an increase in coronavirus infections recently.

Rio is banking on mass immunization to resurrect treasured events such as the world’s largest carnival, which was canceled this year because to the pandemic.

Brazil, a country with a population of 213 million people, has had nearly 600,000 Covid-19 deaths, second only to the United States.

The coronavirus death rate in Rio is 439 per 100,000 people, significantly higher than the national average of 280.

Brazil was a late adopter of coronavirus vaccine, but it now has the fourth-highest number of doses provided.

Nearly two-thirds of the population has received at least one vaccine dosage, with 35 percent having received all of their vaccines. This figure is approaching 50% in Rio de Janeiro.