‘The supporters will never forgive him’ – late-night discussions, Everton betrayal, and the city-shattering Liverpool transfer

Nick Barmby’s transfer from Everton to Liverpool is celebrating its ’21st birthday,’ although many people are unlikely to react maturely to this contentious decision.

Barmby’s desertion across Stanley Park from Goodison Park to Anfield in 2000 ignited feelings across the city, and football fans have memory to rival elephants when it comes to what they perceive to be acts of betrayal.

Sol Campbell, who crossed north London’s great divide to join Arsenal a year after Barmby’s departure, was embroiled in an x-rated brawl in Rome earlier this month with a Spurs fan who was still enraged two decades later.

Following his arrival in the Italian capital ahead of England’s 4-0 quarter-final victory against Ukraine, social media footage showed the retired centre-back being greeted with: “Here he is, Sol Campbell.” Judas is a c***. When you get there, mate, bring jelly and ice cream.”

When the first Merseyside Derby after his switch came along three months later, Evertonians chanted: “Die, die, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nicky, Nick

However, Barmby’s status as the Blues’ public enemy number one in the first year of the new millennium was puzzling.

Normally, it’s the arrest of a megastar at the top of his powers that elicits such a reaction, such as the pig’s head hurled at Luis Figo on his return to the Camp Nou after Real Madrid paid his €62 million buyout clause, breaking the transfer world record at the time.

In what both player and buyer understood would be a trade that would stir outcry, fellow wide man Barmby looked a less obvious prospect to risk such controversy.

In truth, the Hull native was something of an enigma for the majority of his four-year stay at Everton.

In the autumn of 1996, he was signed for £5.75 million from Middlesbrough, a cost that was still a club record at the time of his departure and would stay so until the Blues paid Southampton. “The summary has come to an end.”