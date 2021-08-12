The supply of Liverpool’s away kit has been updated due to record demand for the Nike shirt.

Liverpool’s 2021/22 away uniform has seen record demand, with men’s shirts selling out before the Premier League season has even begun.

The Reds debuted their new kit a month ago, and it set a new record for an away kit introduction.

It was released as a throwback jersey based on the 1996/97 season’s away uniform, and its retro style has certainly attracted the attention of fans all around the world.

Liverpool are currently in their second season with Nike as their official uniform maker, a partnership that some analysts believe may be worth up to £70 million per year to the Reds.

The team had previously had supply concerns with previous partner New Balance, with fans having difficulty obtaining the purple away kit from the 2018/19 season and the home shirt goalkeeper kit from the title-winning 2019/20 season.

The current Nike away shirt is currently sold out in men’s sizes on both the official Liverpool website and other online shops like Sports Direct and JD Sports.

There are a few sizes left in the match edition shirt, which costs between £99.95 and £104.95 depending on where you buy it, however it’s close to being sold out on several sites.

Only extra small and small sizes in both of the aforementioned strips are presently available on Nike’s website.

However, the club is aware of the problem and is working to remedy it.

According to The Washington Newsday, the away jerseys should be back in stock by early September.

The 2021/22 home shirt is unaffected and is available in all sizes at various stores; however, Liverpool’s third kit is yet to be released.