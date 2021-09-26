The summer’s ‘transfer target,’ according to Liverpool, is Wayne Rooney.

Michael Ball, a former Everton defender, has compared the frenzy surrounding rumored Liverpool target Jude Bellingham to that which surrounded Wayne Rooney when he first broke through as a youngster.

After bursting onto the scene with Birmingham City, the Borussia Dortmund tyro is regarded as one of Europe’s most promising talents.

He moved to the Bundesliga club last summer and has since made significant progress. Despite being only 18 years old, Bellingham has solidified his place as a starter for Dortmund and is also in contention to start for his country on a regular basis.

Unsurprisingly, his brilliance has attracted the attention of some of the continent’s most prestigious clubs. According to the Daily Star, Liverpool is interested in a potential £80 million transfer.

Ball told This Is Futbol that there are aspects of the buzz about Bellingham that remind him of Rooney, who was a force of nature at Goodison Park as a 16-year-old.

He replied, “He reminds me of the Rooney situation.” “A lot of people were talking about Wayne Rooney, and he hadn’t even played a senior football game, so it was almost as if he wasn’t genuine until you saw the youth games.

“I had heard about Jude Bellingham when he was 13 or 14 years old, and I knew him for a long time. Birmingham was praising him, but you were thinking to yourself, ‘He’s in Birmingham, he’s not going to be the star that people are imagining,’ but he’d already past that.”

Before scoring the goal against Arsenal in the Premier League in 2002, Rooney made a big impression as a young Everton player.

When he scored against Macedonia in 2003, the forward became England’s youngest goalscorer, and he went on to become the country’s all-time leading goalscorer, with 53 international goals.

Bellingham made history this summer by becoming the youngest player to play for England in a European Championship match.

In center midfield, Liverpool has a plethora of alternatives. Jurgen Klopp has plenty of experience in Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, and Fabinho, while Curtis Jones reminded him of his own. “The summary has come to an end.”