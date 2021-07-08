The summer move of Liverpool to Barcelona was thwarted due to Barcelona’s arrogance.

Liverpool has known for some time that Gini Wijnaldum, a Dutch midfielder, would be departing the club at the end of the 2020/21 season, with several clubs vying for his signature.

Many believed, even as recently as last summer, that Wijnaldum would select Barcelona, where he could reunite with fellow Dutchman Ronald Koeman, so his decision to join PSG came as a bit of a surprise.

Even the Catalan side were confident of a transfer agreement – so confident, in fact, that it cost them dearly. Barcelona and PSG were among the clubs to speak with Wijnaldum, with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan also interested, but even the Catalan side themselves were confident – so confident, in fact, that it cost them dearly.

On a special Barcelona and Spain edition of the Blood Red podcast, ESPN’s Barcelona correspondent Samuel Marsden explained to the ECHO why Wijnaldum chose PSG over a move to Spain.

“It was an odd one,” Marsden said. “Wijnaldum’s agents were in talks with Barcelona about a three-year agreement – he’s going to sign for Barca, it’s only a matter of finalizing the specifics.”

“However, I was talking to individuals at the time, and they were telling me to calm down because nothing had been decided upon yet.” Then he got a message a week later saying he was moving to PSG.

“I’m not sure what the overall consensus is, but Barca fans will argue that if he turned down Barca, it was only for the money.” Money is important, and it was conveyed to me that Wijnaldum is someone who looks after a large family.

“But just in terms of PSG, the conversations with Barca were just expecting him to come to the club, and it sounds like they were just saying, ‘you’re going to have to make an effort on your salary because we have all of these financial problems,'” says the source.

"They weren't trying to sell him the club; they just assumed it was a given." He wanted to play with Lionel Messi, a Spanish player, at Barca.