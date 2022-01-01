The suggestion that Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is on his way out demonstrates that critics are still missing something important about him.

Only a few hours have passed since the January transfer window opened, and already a far-fetched Liverpool rumour has surfaced.

Tony Cascarino, a former Chelsea striker, believes Roberto Firmino will leave Liverpool for Aston Villa.

Firmino has only made 15 appearances this season in all competitions due to two separate muscle problems.

Firmino might leave Anfield for Villa Park before the transfer season shuts, according to Cascarino, due to a lack of playing time.

“It’s just my gut feeling,” Cascarino told TalkSport. “I think they’ll go for one big Liverpool star.”

“I don’t think Firmino would be surprised if he went to Villa.”