‘The Strange Case of James Rodriguez’ The reaction from the national media to Everton’s defeat by Aston Villa.

Everton were defeated for the first time this season as Aston Villa scored three goals in nine minutes.

The Blues came apart in the second half at Villa Park after an open first half, as Dean Smith’s team took all three points.

Full-back for Villa Matty Cash gave the hosts the lead six minutes after the hour mark, firing past Everton’s stand-in goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Lucas Digne headed a Leon Bailey corner into his own net at the near post, before the winger struck again 15 minutes from time to give Villa all three points.

Everton has dropped out of the top four as a result of the defeat, and here is how the national media covered the game.

“From an Everton standpoint, it was all about Digne and the atypical defensive breakdown that a Rafael Benitez-led side rarely sees. Digne has played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but he made two costly errors, the first of which was allowing Cash to play.

“Benitez was scribbling in his notepad before the ball was kicked. It’s usually in his suit jacket pocket or in his hand. He might have written an entire thesis on the errors made in the second half by the end.

“He could have been forgiven for arriving nervous, considering that he was missing Jordan Pickford and Richarlison, both of whom were hurt by Burnley tackles on Monday, and Seamus Coleman, who was injured in training. When you factor in the fact that Everton are still without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, people passing through the Holte End turnstiles saw an opening.

“Everton are so short on players right now that they only listed eight of their nine substitutes. The strange story of James Rodriguez, who was physically able to practice but was not selected for the team, continues.”

“Everton’s first defeat of the season provided some consolation for Rafa Benitez. They played admirably for the first hour despite missing four crucial players, with Jordan Pickford, Richarlison, and Séamus Coleman joining Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the injured list.

“Richarlison’s absence due to a sprained knee was particularly notable.”

