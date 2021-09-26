The story of Everton’s “hidden champions” has finally been told, with Gary Lineker’s transfer chat uncovered.

Everton supporters get the opportunity to revisit and receive a unique insight into the club’s last ever league title winning season thanks to a lifetime Evertonian.

“The Forgotten Champions – 1986-87: Everton’s Last Title,” a new book authored by longtime Blue Paul McParlan, recalls Everton’s 1986/87 title-winning campaign in a way that no one has ever done before.

To recreate the tumultuous season, McParlan draws on personal experiences, significant research, and conversations with players Kevin Ratcliffe, Alan Harper, and Paul Power.

The book recounts the decisive and heartfelt match-winning events that occurred during Christmas and Easter, and explains how, against all odds, the Blues were re-crowned English champions.

The title remains the Blues’ last, and McParlan’s 330-page account brings the epic campaign to life.

When asked how the book came about, he told The Washington Newsday that he thought the moment had come for the squad to be recognized for their achievements.

“It was just something I set myself a challenge to do,” he explained. I’ve written a number of articles in the past and felt it was time for me to try my hand at writing a book.

“And I was just thinking, while I was watching the Howard’s Way documentary, that while it’s a terrific film about the team, there’s very little discussion of the 1986/87 title win.

“The more I thought about it, the more I realized that no one has actually covered our season in depth, and it is our final ever championship triumph in history.

“And it was probably our last ever title win at Goodison Park, so I simply felt it was important to keep track of how that season played out.

“I didn’t want to just do it as match reports or anything like that,” she says. I wanted to tackle it more historically and in terms of what it was like to watch football in the 1980s.

“I was fortunate enough to interview Kevin Ratcliffe, Paul Power, and Alan Harper, who all provided me some wonderful insight and experiences that aren’t in the,” says the author.

“The summary comes to an end.”