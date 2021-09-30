The statements of Abdoulaye Doucoure against Rafa Benitez at Everton say volumes.

This week, Abdoulaye Doucoure’s statements were very striking.

Rafa Benitez appears to have entirely transformed the Frenchman’s entire game, as he told Everton after scoring in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Norwich.

“I’m extremely pleased with the games I’ve played this season, and I’m learning a lot from the manager,” Doucoure added.

“Everything in my game altered, and my grasp of the game grew.

“The manager gave me a lot of advise – simple counsel that makes a difference – and I try to apply it on the field as much as possible to help the team.”

Everton have formed one of the most enviable pairings in the Premier League.

In just six games, he has already matched his goal and assist totals from the entire previous season, and Doucoure has been allowed free reign to attack at any time.

The midfielder was an energetic presence under Carlo Ancelotti, who relished putting his foot in to stop the opponents.

However, in retrospect, that was his entire game, and it appears that he was confined last season. When he won the ball back, he would instantly pass it to a teammate and would rarely enter the box.

Doucoure, on the other hand, has demonstrated this season that he can have an impact on attacks and be a key contributor to moves that result in the ball being placed in the back of the net.

Now that he’s been let loose, Doucoure and Everton are receiving the rewards.

Benitez noticed the midfielder’s front-foot ability soon after he arrived at Goodison Park and encouraged him to score more often.

Doucoure has taken the coach’s challenge and has demonstrated that he is worthy of the trust placed in him.

He isn’t the only one who thinks this way.

Benitez has reignited the careers of summer recruits Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray.

While the former arrived on a free transfer after five years with Crystal Palace in the bottom half of the standings, the latter’s career had stalled at Leicester before joining Bayer Leverkusen on a deal with a £1.5 million release clause.

The pair’s stock was nowhere near that of past high-profile Everton signings, but Benitez spotted qualities in each that he felt he could use at Goodison Park.

Gray as well as “The summary has come to an end.”