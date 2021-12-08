The ‘Squid Game’ and Alec Baldwin are among the most popular Google searches.

“Squid Game,” Alec Baldwin, and the cryptocurrency Dogecoin are among Google’s most popular search terms for 2021, according to the company.

Sports were also popular on the platform, with cricket, the NBA, and international football competitions such as Euro 2021 ranking among the top eight search terms, according to Google.

In ninth place was the highly popular and incredibly violent Netflix series “Squid Game,” a South Korean-made survival game about people desperate to get out of debt.

The most frequently Googled person was American actor Alec Baldwin, who accidently killed a cameraman on the set of a film in October with a loaded gun.

Kyle Rittenhouse, a young American who was recently acquitted in the shooting deaths of two people during an anti-racism event in Wisconsin in 2020, was his opponent.

The terms Afghanistan, which the Taliban captured in August, and vaccines against Covid-19 were among the most commonly searched terms in terms of news categories.

People also looked for stock-related terms like GameStop, an electronics retailer that was the subject of frenetic buying, as well as cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Ether.

People frequently looked up Gabby Petito, a young American slain while traveling across the country with her lover, in the deceased individuals category.

Questions about the pandemic led Google searches again in 2020, but this time queries about vaccines outnumbered those concerning Covid-19 tests.