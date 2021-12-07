The squabble at San Siro resulted in a ‘disastrous’ Liverpool move, which left Steven Gerrard upset.

“The choice to sell Alonso was a bad one. Rafa is solely to blame for Alonso’s departure.” In his newest autobiography published in 2015, Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard reflected on Xabi Alonso’s 2009 transfer to Real Madrid.

Time is said to be a wonderful healer, but this has never been the case with the Spaniard, as Gerrard’s words demonstrate.

Even 12 years after his move to the Bernabeu, the Reds faithful still mourns the playmaker’s departure, even though Premier League and Champions League glory under Jurgen Klopp has helped to heal the scars slightly in recent years.

What’s more interesting is that none of the ill will is directed at the player or the activities they took to carry out such a maneuver.

In the years thereafter, Javier Mascherano, Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling, and Philippe Coutinho’s exits have all been marred by controversy, which has harmed their popularity among supporters.

Despite the fact that Alonso submitted a transfer request to force his move to the Bernabeu, he avoided animosity when ending his Liverpool tenure.

After all, when he signed with Real Madrid on August 5, 2009, it was just the culmination of a 17-month saga and an exit that could have been avoided so easily.

The fundamentals of Alonso’s exit from Anfield are well-known. Rafa Benitez sought to buy Gareth Barry from Aston Villa in the summer of 2008 to enhance the club’s homegrown quota, but with infamous owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett reluctant or unable to support a move, it was evident that he would have to acquire funds himself by selling a player.

“Xabi is a brilliant mind. He has the ability to make both long and short passes. He is more skilled than he is strong. He is clever and will do admirably on the field “When Benitez signed his countrymen in 2004, he commented. “In the midfield, he will give us additional options.” Despite this, he believed he was no longer the solution four years later.

“We came to the conclusion that Xabi was the most plausible candidate.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”